Sheryl Lee Ralph confronted Jimmy Kimmel over Emmys joke

Sheryl Lee Ralph told a press panel that she wasn’t impressed with Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmys stunt of lying down on stage.

While speaking at a Television Critics Association summer press tour panel on Wednesday, the actress, who won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for Abbott Elementary, said she didn’t see the humour in the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host’s bit at the 2022 awards show on Monday.

At the ceremony, Jimmy overshadowed Sheryl's co-star Quinta Brunson’s award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. The Abbott Elementary creator walked onstage to find Jimmy, who was meant to present the award, on the floor.

Jimmy had been dragged onstage by Will Arnett because he was “passed out” from having too many “skinny margaritas” after losing the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series for the “13th time in a row”.

Sheryl said of the moment: “I was absolutely confused. I didn’t know what was going on. But I was like, ‘I wish that man would just get up off the ground’… And then I realised it was Jimmy Kimmel.”

The actress also revealed that she confronted the TV star about the joke.

“Ooh, the disrespect. I told him, too, to his face,” the 65-year-old said. “He understood.”

Quinta defended Jimmy after the joke received criticism online.

“Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot and was one of the first people to see Abbott,” she said. “He Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time.”