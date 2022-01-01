Timothée Chalamet shares career advice Leonardo DiCaprio once gave him

Timothée Chalamet has shared the savvy career advice Leonardo DiCaprio once offered him.

During an interview for the October 2022 issue of British Vogue, the Dune actor recalled what The Wolf of Wall Street star told him when they first met in 2018.

"No hard drugs and no superhero movies," Timothée recounted to the publication of the guidance Leonardo gave him.

The 26-year-old didn't divulge any further details of his conversation with Leonardo.

But elsewhere in the discussion, Timothée noted that he has always felt like an old soul.

"It's not like I feel like I've had some mental breakthrough that has given me perspective. The perspective that feels 'old man,' I feel like I was born with it," he continued. "The empath thing, the thinking for everyone in the room, the sort of misplaced idea, this sort of illusion, of control based on trying to feel for everyone."

Timothée was lensed by Steven Meisel for the photoshoot - marking the first time a man has had a solo cover for the publication.

"By the nature of his unfiltered authenticity, he is leading a quiet revolution in fashion, the arts and celebrity. It was a thrill and I'm honoured to have him as British Vogue's first solo male cover star," praised British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, in a statement.