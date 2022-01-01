Brian Cox derides method acting

Brian Cox shared his disdain for method acting during a Toronto International Film Festival press panel.

The Succession star, known to millions of viewers as gruff Logan Roy in the hit TV series, spoke about the immersive form of acting, where an actor doesn't break character even when shooting stops, during a post-screening Q&A for his new movie Prisoner’s Daughter.

“I don’t hold a lot of the American s**t, having to have a religious experience every time you play a part. It’s crap,” the 76-year-old Scot said of method acting. “I don’t hang onto the characters I play. I let them go through me.

“The thing is to be ready to accept, as an actor. You stand there, you’re ready to accept whatever is thrown at you.”

Using his Prisoner’s Daughter character (Max) and his Succession character (Logan) to illustrate, Brian stressed that different parts call for different acting styles on set.

“Max was a great role, no question. He was always on retreat, as a father,” the actor said. “Logan is a different character altogether. He’s not on retreat. Except, deep down, he is. But his reactions come on the front foot, because of his background.

“So you allow people to come through you… And you don’t get in the f**king way.”

Addressing fellow British actor Kate Beckinsale, who co-stars in the new film, Brian compared American method acting to his own philosophy.

He said jokingly: “We’re British. We come from a ‘great tradition’.”

Kate replied: “The Commonwealth, baby.”