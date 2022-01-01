George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon 'reunite for new Ocean's movie'

George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon are reuniting for a new 'Ocean's' movie.

The Hollywood trio previously starred together in the 2007 American heist movie, 'Ocean’s Thirteen', and they're now poised to reunite for the latest film in the money-spinning franchise.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Rumours of a film starring George, Brad and Matt have swirled for years but the timing was off and their jam-packed schedules meant that it was just not possible.

"Finally the right team for the job has come together in a bid to make it a huge success and the main stars thought it would be good fun to revisit.

"The franchise is hugely popular and the brilliant storyline was an opportunity that was too good to miss."

Matt, 51, previously confirmed that he was open to starring in another 'Ocean's' movie.

However, he insisted that the future of the franchise was in the hands of director Steven Soderbergh.

Matt - who played con man Linus Caldwell in the 'Ocean's' trilogy - said: "It would always be up to Steven Soderbergh if there was a story."

The actor also conceded that the situation was complicated by the deaths of his late co-stars, Bernie Mac - who passed away in 2008, aged 50 - and Carl Reiner, who died in 2020, aged 98.

Matt described the cast of the franchise as a "depleted gang".

He explained: "We have lost a couple of our members, so we would have to figure it out - we are a depleted gang now."

Meanwhile, Don Cheadle previously suggested that he won't make another 'Ocean's' movie.

The actor - who played the part of Basher Tarr - said: "We were talking about it, and then Bernie passed, and very quickly we were like, ‘No, we don’t want to do it.’"