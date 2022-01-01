Matt Smith: 'The Queen watched The Crown'

Matt Smith has been told the Queen regularly watched The Crown.

During a recent appearance on Today, the actor, who starred as Prince Philip in the first two seasons of the Netflix show, recalled meeting King Charles III and Prince Harry.

In his interview, Matt confirmed that the Duke Of Sussex is a fan of the show.

“I met Harry once at the polo, which sounds a bit grand, but it wasn’t that grand. And he walked up to me and he went, ‘Grandad,’ because he watched the show,” the actor smiled. “I can't claim to know if he watches it currently, but he watched a bit of it then.”

The TV star also shared that he had “heard the Queen had watched it” before she died, and that she would dedicate her Sunday nights to viewing the Netflix show on a projector.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September aged 96.

The 39-year-old went on to share another The Crown related anecdote.

“A friend of mine sat next to (Prince Philip) at (a) dinner once, and he asked him (if he watched it),” Matt said. “The first course came out, and then the second course came out, and then the third course came out, and my friend couldn’t resist by the end of the meal. He was like, ‘Philip I have to ask, have you watched The Crown?’

“And he apparently turned around and went, ‘Don’t be ridiculous.’”