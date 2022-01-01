Jesse Williams' ex-wife appears to call out his parenting

Jesse Williams’ ex-wife has posted about the actor’s parenting skills, shedding light on the travel her two children have to do.

Aryn Drake-Lee took to Instagram with a damning post about the Grey’s Anatomy star’s parenting strategy.

The former couple share daughter Sadie and son Maceo.

They married in 2012 before Williams filed for divorce five years later. Their divorce was finalised in October 2020 and have been arguing over custody arrangements since.

Captioning a selfie, Drake-Lee wrote in her post: “Is it good for the health and wellness of a 7yr and 8yr old to be taken out of school on a regular basis to fly cross country overnight on a red eye to be on the ground for two days? Is it reasonable for them to return dazed and confused and then be expected to pick right up and survive at school the rest of the week?”

She answered: “I don’t think so! Neither do any of the parents who actually parent on a routine basis.

“There’s a name for the condition of an adult who expects their children to indulge, caregive and service that adult’s desires at the childrens’ (sic) expense…”

On her Instagram Stories, the podcaster shared a video of a man talking about not putting blame on others. She wrote atop it, “some refuse to accept accountability, the boomerang is on its way back tho (sic).”