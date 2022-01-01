Robert De Niro and Whoopi Goldberg to co-star in Inappropriate Behavior

Robert De Niro and Whoopi Goldberg lead an all-star cast in new movie Inappropriate Behavior.

Deadline reports that the upcoming Tony Goldwyn-directed drama comedy will also feature Rainn Wilson, Vera Farmiga and real-life couple Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale.

Tony, the grandson of movie mogul Samuel Goldwyn, is also set to make an appearance.

The film follows washed-up comedian Max (played by Bobby) and his 11-year-old son Ezra (played by William Fitzgerald), who is autistic. Max recently blew up his career and his marriage and now lives with his father, Stan (Robert).

At odds with his ex-wife Jenna (Rose) about how to address his son’s needs, Max decides to take Ezra on a cross-country road trip.

Tony Spiridakis wrote the film’s script, and is acting as a producer alongside Tony. Bobby is acting as an executive producer on the film.

Production on Inappropriate Behavior is scheduled to begin this month.