Rosie O'Donnell opens up about 'awkward' tension with Ellen DeGeneres

Rosie O'Donnell has opened up about her "awkward" conflict with Ellen DeGeneres.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, host Andy asked the TV personality why she never made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show over the course of its 19-season run.

In response, Rosie revealed that she and Ellen had a bit "of a weird thing" in the '90s.

"After my show went off the air (in 2002), and hers was coming on the air, Larry King was on with Ellen and he said, 'Whatever happened to Rosie O'Donnell? Her show went down the tubes. She came out as a lesbian and disappeared.' And Ellen said, and I'm quoting, 'I don't know Rosie. We're not friends,'" she recalled.

Though Ellen made an appearance on The Rosie O'Donnell Show in 1996, where she famously made a joke about being "Lebanese", Rosie and the comedian were never able to get over their differences.

"I was in bed with Kelli (Carpenter, ex-wife) and I went, 'Did I just hear that or was that, like, a hallucination auditory voice?' I'm like, no, and that's what happened, and it hurt my feelings like a baby and I never really got over it," the 60-year-old continued.

And while Rosie briefly contemplated appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her sitcom SMILF a few years ago, it didn't work out as she wanted to bring a guest with her to make it "a little less awkward".

"I wish (Ellen) all good things in her life and that she should be well. So, there you go. But I never did it. I never did it," she added.