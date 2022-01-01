Letitia Wright dedicated each Black Panther 2 scene to Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright has described Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as a "love letter" to Chadwick Boseman.

The actor, who played T'Challa/Black Panther in the 2018 superhero film, died in August 2020 at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Letitia shared that she dedicated each of her scenes in the follow-up, in which she reprises the role of Shuri, to her late co-star.

"I feel for me, it's a beautiful contribution to Chadwick's legacy. I feel like it's a love letter to him," she stated. "Every day on set, I focused my energy on each scene to dedicate to him. I wanted to dedicate excellence to this film so that he can be proud."

Elsewhere, Letitia assured fans she had recovered after suffering minor injuries while filming the project last year.

"It was an unfortunate situation that happened. It took me out for three months. So, I went home, I got my mind back together, I got my healing back together and then I went back and finished strong," the 28-year-old insisted.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, also starring Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, is set to hit U.S. theatres on 11 November.