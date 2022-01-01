Sydney Sweeney 'scared' to be in privileged position to say no to projects

Sydney Sweeney is not used to having the luxury to be able to be able to pick and choose her next projects.

The actress used to say yes to any project that came her way because she was "so hungry" for work, but thanks to her Emmy-nominated roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sydney now has the ability to be more selective.

However, she admitted in an interview with IndieWire that she hasn't entirely accepted this newfound luxury and still feels bad about rejecting projects.

"I definitely feel like I'm able to now have the opportunity to be able to sit back and really concentrate and think about what roles I want to play next, which is a complete new territory for me," she shared. "For 10 years there, I would take anything that I couldn't get my hands on, because I just was so hungry to work. And being able to be in the position that I am now, where I can say no, is terrifying. I get so scared. I don't like saying no."

The 25-year-old dislikes turning projects down so much that she even reaches out to people to apologise for her rejection.

"I actually write letters to people saying, 'I'm so sorry I'm saying no,' because I don't like being that person," she confessed.

Sydney wants to use her new privileged position to make sure she is choosing characters that are different from her past roles and will "surprise the audience".