Anne Heche's final performance hailed 'tour de force'

Anne Heche's final performance was a "tour de force".

The 53-year-old actress died last month, a week after being involved in a fiery car accident, and director Elisabeth Rohm has heaped praise on the star for the great work she did on their Lifetime movie 'Girl in Room 13', which sheds a light on human trafficking.

Elisabeth told People magazine: "It was a really positive experience working with her. These Lifetime movies move very quickly and they're a tough schedule, but she worked really, really hard, and she always brought her A-game, always elevated the other actors, was so generous to all the other actors.

"She was just a total pleasure, a hero for the film. She became a good friend and did a phenomenal job. Her performance is a tour de force, and it was really a privilege to direct her."

In the movie, Anne plays "heroic mother" Janie, whose recovering addict daughter (Larissa Dias) was kidnapped by human traffickers, prompting her to set out on a rescue mission.

Elisabeth and Anne were "really proud" to examine the subject and the pair, along with Larissa participated in a PSA for a partnership between Lifetime, the Polaris Project and the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

The director added: "What we really shared was a passion for the topic we were gonna tackle.

"Every single day we showed up to the project with a commitment to stop violence against women and to tell a tale that was dark and horrible, but with a fighting spirit and perseverance."

Elisabeth is still "devastated" by the actress' death and hopes she will be remembered for her "beautiful work and legacy", rather than the tragic circumstances surrounding her passing.

She said: "[Her death is still] very fresh, so we're all missing her and very shocked and devastated.

"I hope people celebrate her beautiful work and legacy. This film is a testament to her incredible passion for art and for humanity and for women and to create a mission, a movement, and to make a real difference in the world. So I couldn't speak more highly of her."