Pregnant Blake Lively calls out paparazzi for waiting outside of her home

Blake Lively has shared several photos of her baby bump on social media in an attempt to stave off paparazzi attention.



The Rhythm Section actress revealed she is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds last Thursday when she showcased her growing stomach at the Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York.



While Blake didn't comment on her pregnancy at the time, she took to Instagram on Saturday to post a slideshow of recent images of herself as she is tired of photographers sitting outside of her home.



"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a (bump) sighting will leave me alone," she wrote. "You freak me and my kids out."



In the photos, Blake is seen wearing a red swimsuit by a swimming pool, as well as posing alongside the likes of Ryan, her sister Robyn Lively, and her good friend Taylor Swift.



In addition, the former Gossip Girl star praised the media outlets that have a policy not to publish images of the children of celebrities.



"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy'. You all make all the difference. Much love!" the 35-year-old added.



Blake and Ryan, who wed in 2012, are already parents to daughters James, seven, Inez, five, and two-year-old Betty.