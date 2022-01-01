Kate Winslet taken to hospital after accident on film set in Croatia

Kate Winslet was taken to hospital after suffering a fall on a film set in Croatia over the weekend.

On Sunday, local press outlets published images of the British actress arriving at a hospital in Dubrovnik along with her team.

It was reported that Kate had hurt her leg after slipping while shooting her upcoming movie Lee in the village of Kupari.

But in a statement to DailyMail.com, the star's representative insisted she was "fine".

"Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production," they shared. "She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week."

The 46-year-old is currently in production on Lee, which delves into the story of photographer Elizabeth 'Lee' Miller, a model who became a war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II.

Directed by Ellen Kuras, Lee also features Jude Law and Andy Samberg.