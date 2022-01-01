Brad Pitt's artwork on display in Finland museum

Brad Pitt's sculptures are currently on display in an art museum in Finland.

The Bullet Train star has teamed up with Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave and Los Angeles-based visual artist Thomas Houseago to present the exhibition, Thomas Houseago - WE with Nick Cave & Brad Pitt.

The exhibition opened at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland on Saturday and features Pitt's sculptures alongside Cave's ceramics and Houseago's paintings and sculptures.

According to a press release, the exhibition marks "the first time ever they (Pitt and Cave) have exhibited their artwork pieces created during the course of an ongoing dialogue with Houseago".

"I'm very happy and proud that Thomas Houseago decided to bring WE to Tampere," said Anna-Kaisa Ikonen, Mayor of Tampere, in a statement. "It is also exciting to get to experience a new and different artistic side of Nick Cave and Brad Pitt. WE delivers a strong message of working together, creating something new and a sense of community that is compatible with Tampere, as the city is known for its capacity for change and making bold decisions together."

Photographs from the exhibition shared on Instagram by Los Angeles-based artist and designer deBranne Treu showcased some of Pitt's artwork, which includes bullets crystallised in silicon and a miniature house made out of tree bark.

"Last night we celebrated our dear friend, Brad Pitt's first art show and everyone was BLOWN AWAY. To say his work is great is an understatement as he is a true artist creating out of extreme passion and drive. The dedication to his craft is humbling and inspiring," she wrote in the caption. "I cannot express how proud I am of my husbands (Jarred Land's) best friend (sic)."

The exhibition will be on display until 15 January.