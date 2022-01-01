Juliette Binoche admits 'it wasn't easy' working with Jean-Luc Godard

Juliette Binoche has admitted "it wasn't easy" working with late director Jean-Luc Godard on 1985's Hail Mary.

The Breathless director passed away at his home in Rolle, Switzerland on 13 September at the age of 91.

During a press conference at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Sunday, his Hail Mary star was asked about working with the French-Swiss filmmaker.

The French actress revealed that while other directors were warm and supportive of their performers, Godard was not.

"Not with Jean-Luc Godard. It was like a cold shower," she explained, reports Deadline. "I felt in him a sort of contrast and conflict as if he was seeking something he couldn't find. And we had to be available to him all the time. I spent five months. It wasn't an easy relationship but at the same time, I felt happy."

The English Patient actress also recalled being "very afraid" on camera as Godard banned his actors from wearing make-up and her skin would often turn red as she tried to hide her discomfort.

"I had to hide that anguish," Binoche noted, before adding, "It wasn't easy for me. I learned that I couldn't wait for anything from him. I had to be prepared. He told me things that were essential, but during the shooting of the film, it wasn't easy."