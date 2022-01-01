Beyoncé congratulates 'original Dreamgirl' Sheryl Lee Ralph on Emmy Awards win

Beyoncé has congratulated "original Dreamgirl" Sheryl Lee Ralph on her win at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Last week, the It's a Living actress won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series prize for her role as Barbara Howard in the sitcom Abbott Elementary.

And over the weekend, Sheryl took to Instagram to share a video of the card and bouquet of flowers she had been sent by Beyoncé.

"To the original Dreamgirl, sending you a beautiful congratulations. All my love, Beyoncé," she read from the card.

Sheryl added in a croaky voice: "They're beautiful, oh Beyoncé... I don't have a voice, but it's wonderful."

The star landed her breakthrough role as Deena Jones in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls in the early 1980s, with Beyoncé taking on the part in the 2006 movie version.

In addition, Sheryl urged her fans to chase their own dreams.

"Everyone has their own special dream and all your dreams can come true. Just look in the mirror and love what's in front of you. Thank you @beyonce don't forget to dream girls!" the 65-year-old exclaimed.