Sylvester Stallone posts throwback photo with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone has left fans wondering if he's reconciled with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin after posting a throwback photo of the pair holding hands.

The Rocky actor took a stroll down memory lane on Monday when he posted an old snap of himself and Jennifer hand in hand, and a photo of the former couple with their now-adult daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet as children.

"Wonderful...." Sylvester captioned the snaps.

Max Casella, his co-star in upcoming mob series Tulsa King, commented "Beautiful family!" while former NFL player Troy Aikman added a red heart.

In August, Jennifer filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. Split rumours began to circulate earlier that month when Sylvester, 76, had a tattoo portrait of 54-year-old Jennifer covered with a new inking of a dog.

And last week it was reported he'd altered a second image of his wife - a tattoo of her eyes - with a leopard design.