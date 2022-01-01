Lea Michele pokes fun at illiteracy rumour

Lea Michele has poked fun at the rumour that she can't read in a new TikTok video.

The bizarre conspiracy theory originated in 2018 when Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman made a 40-minute video for their podcast One More Thing claiming the Glee actress couldn't read. The theory was resurrected on social media earlier this year.

Taking to TikTok over the weekend, Lea filmed herself pretending to be on the phone, using a soundbite from The Kardashians.

"Hi," she lip-synced, before someone asked, "How is it?"

She responded, "It's amazing but wait, can you talk for a sec?"

Lea captioned the video, "Calling Jonathan to read me the comments on my first TikTok."

The star appeared alongside Jonathan Groff in Spring Awakening back in 2006, with the pair going on to become close friends.

In an interview for The New York Times published earlier this month, Lea shut down the speculation that she is illiterate and labelled the gossip to be "sad".

"I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day," the 36-year-old insisted. "And then, there's a rumour online that I can't read or write? It's sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn't be the case."

Lea is currently starring in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.