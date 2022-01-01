Kathy Bates, Alan Arkin and Teyana Taylor starring in The Smack

Kathy Bates, Alan Arkin and Teyana Taylor have been cast in 'The Smack'.

The trio have joined the growing ensemble that includes Marisa Tomei, Casey Affleck and Isabel May.

David M. Rosenthal is to direct the movie that will begin shooting in Los Angeles later this autumn. The filmmaker has adapted the script together with Keith Kjarval and Sam Rockwell is set to produce.

'The Smack' centres on a con man (Affleck) who has hit rock bottom before he meets an upstart hustler (Taylor). After a tip from a wise con (Arkin), the pair had to LA to pull off the biggest scam of their lives but soon discover they aren't the only ones looking for the money.

As the scam unfolds, the man can't figure out if he and the woman are actually falling in love or being set up for the ultimate swindle.

Rockwell said in a statement: "When I worked with David and Keith on 'A Single Shot', it was a singular experience, because of David's keen artistic vision as a filmmaker and Keith's leadership as a producer.

"Bringing together this powerhouse company of actors feels like an old school, 70s way to make a movie, and Mark and I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this team."

Bates won the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of the deranged Annie Wilkins in the 1990 film 'Misery' and she also had supporting parts in 'The Waterboy' and 'Titanic'.

Her next movie will be 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret', which is due to be released next year.