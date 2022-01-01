Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon split

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon have parted ways after three years of marriage.

A representative for The Vampire Diaries star confirmed to People on Monday that the pair had separated.

"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time," the spokesperson commented.

Fans began to speculate about the status of Paul and Ines's relationship when the actor was spotted without his wedding ring at the Brothers Bond Bourbon event held in New York last month.

The 40-year-old and Ines were first reported to be dating in June 2018 when photographers snapped them holding hands.

Less than one year later, the couple was spotted wearing matching wedding rings.

And while they did not comment on the photograph, Nina Dobrev seemingly confirmed that they had tied the knot when she referred to Ines as her former The Vampire Diaries co-star's "wife" in an interview.

Prior to his relationship with Ines, Paul was married to Torrey DeVitto between 2011 and 2013.