Ashley Greene welcomes first child

Ashley Greene is a new mum.

The Twilight actress announced in March that she and husband Paul Khoury were expecting their first child.

On Monday, Ashley took to Instagram to share that she had given birth to a daughter named Kingsley Rainn Khoury on 16 September.

"And just like that - everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away," she wrote alongside a close-up snap of baby Kingsley's tiny hand. "Nothing else mattered. The love we're engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world."

Following the happy news, a number of Ashley's celebrity friends posted congratulatory messages.

"Congrats to you both! I can't wait to cuddle baby girl!" wrote Nikki Reed, while Nina Dobrev posted, "WELCOME TO THE WORLD LITTLE KINGSLEY CUTIE!!!!!!"

Ashley and Paul married in 2018.