Maya Hawke agrees with Millie Bobby Brown's criticism of Stranger Things

Maya Hawke agrees with Millie Bobby Brown's view that Stranger Things "has too many characters".

At the premiere of season four in May, Millie told reporters that the number of castmembers in the hit Netflix show means that they can barely all fit in a photo together.

"There were like 50 of us... You have to start killing people off," she said at the time.

And while taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, Maya - who joined in season three in the role of Robin - was asked if Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) deserved to die in the most recent episode.

"I don't think he should've died, but I do think the show has too many characters," she responded.

Earlier this month, Maya told Rolling Stone that she would be happy for Robin to die in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

"Well, it's the last season, so people are probably going to die," the 24-year-old said. "I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honour, as any actor would."

She continued, "But I love the way that (show creators) the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don't want to kill them.

"I think that's a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn't wish it away."