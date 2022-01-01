Accuser drops Tiffany Haddish's child sexual abuse lawsuit

A child sexual abuse lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish was dismissed on the plaintiff’s request.

The female plaintiff who filed a child sexual abuse lawsuit against Tiffany and comedian Aries Spears on behalf of herself and her younger brother has requested that the suit be dropped, TMZ reports.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be filed again.

The plaintiff, who was given the anonymous pseudonym Jane Doe in court documents, made a statement following the case’s dismissal.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” she said. “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Earlier this month Tiffany and Aries were hit with a lawsuit in which they were accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl and her seven-year-old brother back in 2013. Jane alleged she was enlisted by Haddish for a commercial which involved them performing sexually suggestive content.