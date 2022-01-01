Whoopi Goldberg and Jenifer Lewis 'so ready' to film Sister Act 3

Whoopi Goldberg and Jenifer Lewis are "so ready" to film 'Sister Act 3'.

The 66-year-old star - who plays Deloris Van Cartier in the film franchise - admitted she will "do everything I can" to join forces with Lewis again in the third movie, which is to be released on Disney+.

Speaking to Lewis on 'The View', Goldberg said: "You know we’re still going to do that movie.

"And I’d do everything I can to work with her because she’s fun."

Lewis, who starred as Michelle in the 1992 original 'Sister Act' film, revealed she encouraged Goldberg to use her own singing voice in the movie.

She said: "They were going to use my voice and I told Whoopi, ‘Look, you just get in this mirror with the two of us, and you just get a hairbrush and pretend that we’re 15 years old singing Gladys Knight and the Pips.’ and Whoopi did it, she sang her little booty off."

The original motion picture saw Goldberg's character, lounge singer Van Cartier, forced to join a convent after being placed in a witness protection programme.

'Sister Act 3' producer Tyler Perry recently admitted the forthcoming film is about Goldberg "more than anything".

He said: "It's more Whoopi than anything. I wanted it to be the experience that I had watching both of them. I want everybody who watches it to feel that way coming out of the theatre, to feel that sense of good in life.

"And as far as Whoopi goes too, because I just want to make sure that she was honouring Deloris and honouring the ladies and the nuns, and what they had done before, so, I'm pretty excited about the script. It's going to be really, really phenomenal."