Margot Robbie horrified by Barbie photo leak

Margot Robbie was "mortified" when photos leaked from the set of 'Barbie'.



The 32-year-old actress was "dying on the inside" while shooting scenes with Ryan Gosling in neon spandex costumes for Greta Gerwig's upcoming movie and was horrified by how much of a social media sensation the paparazzi pictures became.



Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show', she said: “I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way.



“We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but we’re dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”



Asked if she expected the pictures to dominate the internet in the way that they did, she added: “No! I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A. I knew once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped.



"There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did.



"It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching all time.”



Margot recently insisted the movie won't be what people are expecting.



She said: "It comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t'."



And the Australian actress' co-star, Emma Mackey, previously explained the cast - which also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Ncuti Gatwa - had bonded on sleepovers.



The 'Sex Education' star told Empire magazine: "Right in the beginning, we had a sleepover for the Barbies, which would involve playing games with Scott and Ncuti."



Emma added of playing ping pong: "I don’t play games usually, because I get so competitive and angry. But Scott and I were top of the game."