Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers has watched docuseries about him

Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers has watched a controversial docuseries about his life.

The three-part TV series House of Hammer, which premiered earlier this month, delved into the Call Me by Your Name actor's upbringing, extended family's history, and the claims of sexual abuse made against him by ex-girlfriends in early 2021. Hammer has denied all allegations.

In an interview for E! News published Wednesday, Chambers revealed that she had sat down and viewed the "very painful" programme recently.

"I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me," she said. "It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists. The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity."

Hammer and Chambers announced their split in July 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage. They are co-parenting their daughter Harper, seven, and five-year-old son Ford.

"Our divorce is not finalised. But we are in a really great place. We talk all the time," the 40-year-old continued. "We're committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids. Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So, there's nothing we won't do."

Meanwhile, Chambers confirmed that she is now dating wellness therapist Ricardas Kazinec.

"You go from feeling your heart is shattered in nine million pieces, and it's wrapped in every kind of cast and gauze, and nothing can touch it, to being like, "OK, I think I can love and be loved again." So, I am very happy," she added.

Investigators at the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into the claims against Hammer in March 2021. To date, no charges have been made against him.