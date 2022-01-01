Olivia Wilde insists Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine at Venice Film Festival

Olivia Wilde has insisted that her boyfriend Harry Styles did not spit on his Don't Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.

During an appearance on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, the Don't Worry Darling director and actress addressed a viral moment that occurred between her film's stars at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.

As Harry approached his seat to sit down before the film's premiere began, it seemed like he spit on Chris, who was seated beside him. The video went viral on social media and Chris' representatives later issued a denial.

Olivia addressed the speculation as she discussed the various dramas surrounding her film on the talk show.

"Another one of our weird rumours, spit-gate, which you might have heard about, is I think..." she said before Colbert cut her off by joking, "Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Why or why not? Support your answer."

The director laughed and replied, "No, he did not. But I think it's a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact..."

The talk show host interrupted her to quip, "Only time will tell," and she insisted, "No, he really didn't!"

Chris' reps denied the story in a statement to People earlier this month, saying, "This is a ridiculous story - a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Harry also joked about the furore during his concert in New York.