Bette Midler was thrilled to return for Hocus Pocus sequel

Bette Midler says it was a "real thrill" to star in 'Hocus Pocus 2'.

The 76-year-old star reprises her role as witch Winnie Sanderson in the supernatural comedy sequel and instantly reconnected with co-stars Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, who play her on-screen sisters Mary and Sarah respectively, almost 30 years after the original film.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bette said: "As soon as we walked on the set, the dynamic between the three of us was exactly the same as it was 30 years ago.

"It was like these characters lived with us for the last 30 years... It was a real thrill."

Sam Richardson has joined the new film as the character Gilbert and lavished praise on the movie's leading trio of witches.

The 'Veep' star said: "It was incredible. All the ladies are back for 'Hocus Pocus 2'. They truly haven't missed a step. And it was so incredible to be in the movie and watch them putting the old hats back on and being those old characters, the sisters. It was so much fun."

Anne Fletcher has directed the film and revealed that she found it "daunting" to be at the helm for the follow-up to the 1993 classic.

The 56-year-old filmmaker said: "It's a daunting task to take on something like this with the fandom, because you don't want to blow it.

"It is very scary, I've never done a sequel."

Anne agreed to direct the movie as it features the backstories of the Sanderson sisters.

She said: "The opening of our movie is a prologue to our young witches - and that is the reason I took the movie because I'm very, very much about backstories and truth and grounding.

"Those are the things that I love the most - within the grounding you can be silly and stupid, and over the top and crazy.

"But now the fans get a little peek into the earlier years of our witches.

"Which to me is a blast.

"So I took the movie for that particular reason."