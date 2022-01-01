Brad Pitt names Paul Newman and George Clooney as 'most handsome men ever'

Brad Pitt has named Paul Newman and George Clooney as the "most handsome men in the world".



While promoting his new skincare brand during an interview for Vogue released on Wednesday, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor was asked whom he considers to be the best-looking men either in the past or present.



"You know, in the acting world because it's my day job... the immediate go-to is Paul Newman," Brad answered. "Because he aged so gracefully. And by all reports, (he was) a really special, giving, warm, and truthful human being."



Actor/philanthropist Paul died at the age of 83 in 2008.



As for the most handsome man in the world at present, Brad pointed to his Ocean's Eleven co-star and good pal George.



"If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f**ker because why not?" the 58-year-old said jokingly, referring to the way they often poke fun at each other. "Because usually, I'm always taking him out, and he's always taking me out. And this time, I'm gonna go the other way, just this once."



Brad's new skincare venture, Le Domaine, is a genderless and vegan-friendly range formulated using extracts from the grapes grown at his Château Miraval estate in Provence, France.