Tom Hardy uses jiu-jitsu to develop inner resilience and calm following addiction battle

Tom Hardy uses Brazilian jiu-jitsu to help develop his sense of "inner resilience, calm, and wellbeing" following his battle with addiction.

The Revenant star quietly entered the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England under his real name Edward Hardy over the weekend.

The 45-year-old, who is a blue belt in the martial art, won all his matches and was ultimately crowned the champion of the event.

After his surprise appearance hit headlines this week, Hardy took to Instagram on Wednesday night to explain that he represented the nonprofit organisation REORG, which encourages veterans, military personnel, and first responders to use the martial art as a form of therapy.

Sharing how the training benefits him, he wrote, "Addiction is difficult and complex stuff to navigate; as is mental health. Subjects which are both deeply personal for me and extremely close to my heart.

"Simple training, for me (as a hobby and a private love) has been fundamentally key to further develop a deeper sense of inner resilience, calm and wellbeing. I can't stress the importance it has had and the impact on my life and my fellow teammates."

Hardy went to rehab in the early 2000s to treat his addiction to drinking and drugs and he has been sober ever since.

The British actor, who is an ambassador for REORG, won the charity's Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in August.