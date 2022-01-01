Nicola Peltz gushes over 'great' in-laws amid rumoured feud over wedding dress

Nicola Peltz has praised her "great" in-laws amid a rumoured rift with Victoria Beckham.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress wed the fashion designer's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, as part of an extravagant ceremony staged in Florida back in April.

After the nuptials, rumours began to swirl that there was tension between Nicola and Victoria after the 27-year-old wore a custom-made Valentino design for her wedding day.

Yet, in a new interview for Grazia USA published on Wednesday, Nicola maintained everything was fine amid the wider Peltz-Beckham family.

"I just live my life how I always have...They're great in-laws," she stated.

In addition, Nicola made a point of setting the record straight over the apparent wedding dress drama.

"I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story," she shared, noting that Victoria's atelier "couldn't make" the design she wanted so she had to have a change of plans. "I've been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to (the atelier) to try on the dress. That's really what happened.

"It's just a bit of a bummer when you're like, 'Oh, people think that,' but it's just not true."

Victoria, 48, has not yet commented on the alleged feud.