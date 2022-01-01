Gabrielle Union and Tom Hopper join Space Cadet

Gabrielle Union and Tom Hopper have joined the cast of 'Space Cadet'.

The duo have boarded the ensemble for the movie that will be led by Emma Roberts and directed by Liz W. Garcia.

Colombian pop star Sebastian Yatra, David Foley and Desi Lydic have also landed roles in the flick.

'Space Cadet' tells the story of Florida party girl Rex (Roberts), who turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space programme after a twist of fate puts her in training with other candidates who have better resumes but lack her smarts and heart.

The Amazon Prime Video film will start production next week with Greg Silverman and Jon Berg producing for Stampede Ventures.

Berg, who serves as President of Production at Stampede Ventures, said: "Emma's incredible wit and comedic timing perfectly embodies the role of Rex, and Liz's rendering of this character makes the female take-over of the STEM field so uniquely relatable and fun, and we hope it inspires young women interested in the field.

"The space race continues to intrigue all of us globally, so we have no doubt viewers far and wide will connect with this amazing female-driven narrative."

Matt Huntley, Director of Worldwide Film Licensing for Prime Video, added: "We are thrilled to be working with Stampede Ventures on bringing 'Space Cadet' to Prime Video.

"Now more than ever, we all find ourselves in need of fun and adventure, and this charming movie will undoubtedly bring both to Prime Video members worldwide."

Gabrielle starred with Kirsten Dunst and Eliza Dushku in the 2000 film 'Bring It On' and recently revealed that she would happily make a sequel.

The 49-year-old star said: "I've heard many takes over the years, but I'm hearing some really great takes from some big-name writers that are very surprising."