Nia Long's fiancé Ime Udoka apologises following reports of relationship with staff member

Nia Long's longtime fiancé Ime Udoka has apologised to his family following reports that he had a consensual relationship with a member of Boston Celtics staff.



Sources told The Athletic on Wednesday that Udoka, the head coach of the basketball team, had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff". Boston Celtics executives subsequently announced on Thursday he had been suspended for the rest of the 2022-23 season for "violations of team policies".



In a statement shared via ESPN's Malika Andrews on Thursday night, Udoka apologised to his team and his family.



"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he said. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."



The reason for Udoka's suspension was not explicitly confirmed in the statements.



Boston Celtics officials added that a decision about Udoka's future with the team beyond this season will be "made at a later date".



The Boyz n the Hood and Big Momma's House actress has been in a relationship with Udoka since 2010 and they got engaged in 2015. They share a 10-year-old son named Kez Sunday, while she has a 21-year-old son from a previous relationship.



She has yet to comment on the reports.