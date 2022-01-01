Jon Hamm gave up 60 per cent of Confess, Fletch salary to finish film

Jon Hamm gave back 60 per cent of his Confess, Fletch salary so the team could secure more filming days.

In the crime comedy, the Mad Men actor plays investigative reporter Irwin 'Fletch' Fletcher, reviving the character previously played by Chevy Chase in two '80s movies.

The project was a labour of love for Hamm, so much so that he put his money back into the film to help fund extra shooting days.

In an interview with Uproxx, director Greg Mottola explained that Miramax executive Bill Block could only finance a 27-day shoot and they needed more. So after they shopped around the idea to prospective partners and got rejected, they took matters into their own hands.

"So, basically, what we did is Jon gave back 60 percent of his salary to the budget," the Superbad filmmaker recalled. "I gave back some of my salary, not as much as Jon because he's richer than me and I've got three kids. And we bought three more days of shooting. We got it up to 30 days in Boston and one day in Rome. And we said, f**k it, we're insane, we're dumb. We're going to make this movie."

Despite the financial hurdles Mottola faced to get the project made, he revealed he has been hired to write a sequel and is planning to adapt Gregory Mcdonald's novel Fletch's Fortune next.

Confess, Fletch is in selected cinemas and on-demand in the U.S. now.