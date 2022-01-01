Topher Grace compares working on That '90s Show to 'going home for Christmas'

Topher Grace has described shooting That '90s Show as a "gift".

In an interview for Entertainment Tonight, the actor recalled how stepping back into the role of Eric Forman for the upcoming Netflix spin-off of That '70s Show felt entirely natural.

Comparing the production of That '90s Show to his current project Home Economics, Topher noted that he was thrilled to reunite with his former castmates.

"If Home Economics has a family feeling that was kind of the same but it was a family reunion," he said. "It was like going home for Christmas to see your whole family. It really was like Christmas. It was a gift.

"They are all such amazing, amazing people who are so influential in my life and who I became. To be able to go back and not just hang out with them together, which was so much fun, but then to be able to work again with them... it was great."

Topher summarised, "I can't wait for people to see it."

That '90s Show picks up in 1995 when Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon), is visiting her parents for the summer and ends up bonding with a new generation of Point Place kids.

Original stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played Eric's parents, reprise their roles in the project, while the likes of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong are also set to make guest appearances.

A release date for That '90s Show has not yet been announced.