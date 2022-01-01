Mariah Carey open to providing vocals for TV series about her life

Mariah Carey is open to providing vocals for a potential TV series about her life.

In an interview for the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, the Believe hitmaker confirmed that she is developing a project inspired by her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey with director Lee Daniels.

But when it comes to casting the lead for the show, Mariah is more worried that the person she selects has acting ability over a strong voice.

"Well, that's a thing. It is a thing! I really care more about the acting than the person being a singer. Unless we find some person... it's going to be a group decision, let's put it that way," she said. "It really does matter that the actress nails that part. I've done my vocals, and I can redo any of my vocals at this point... I can sing whatever, do whatever we decide in terms of this music adaptation."

Elsewhere in the discussion, Mariah noted that she also wants the actress she hires to resemble her. The star is of Irish and African-American descent.

"To me, I think it's more important that this person be a great actress because the journey that I went through, even just from birth to whatever, 14, 15 years old. It's gonna be an interesting task also because the person being ambiguous looking and being of mixed race, is gonna be important to me and I think it's important for the story," the 53-year-old added.