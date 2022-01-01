Vanessa Hudgens wants her own talk show

Vanessa Hudgens wants to host her own talk show one day.

The Spring Breakers actress co-hosted the Met Gala red carpet livestream for Vogue in May, and the following month, she served as a presenter at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

In an interview for the October 2022 issue of Nylon magazine, Vanessa revealed that she would like to do a lot more TV hosting in the future.

"I love what Kelly Clarkson's doing," she said, referring to The Kelly Clarkson Show. "It'd be so fun to have a show where I could have a band and sing things, where I talk to people about things that I'm interested in that they're professional at. That would be nice for when I have kids and want to stay in one place and have the closest I will ever have to a 9 to 5. It's that or being on Broadway."

Despite Vanessa's talk show dreams, she has several other projects in the works, including a starring role in Lily Rabe's Downtown Owl, and a part in the adventure-drama film Big Rig.

The 33-year-old is also developing a series that delves into the supernatural with her friend GG Magree.

"There are a lot of concerns from my reps that it won't come together, but I'm like, at the end of the day, I bank on myself, and I know that we're going to show up and do the thing," she added of the show. "I was like, 'I understand and appreciate, like, the concern, but this is my baby.'"