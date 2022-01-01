Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome seventh child

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their seventh child together.



The yoga instructor took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that she had given birth to a daughter named Ilaria Catalina Irena on 22 September.



Baby Ilaria weighed 6lbs 13oz (three kilograms) and is "happy and healthy".



"She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true," wrote Hilaria alongside a montage of images showing her cradling the newborn. "Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you."



The 30 Rock actor and Hilaria are already parents to Carmen, nine, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, Eduardo, two, and Lucia, 18 months. Little Lucia was born via surrogate.



Alec also shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.



The 64-year-old and Hilaria, 38, revealed in March that they were expecting another baby.



"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home - that we're a good team," they shared in a statement. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling.



"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!"