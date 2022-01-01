Robin Wright files for divorce

Robin Wright has filed for divorce from her husband Clément Giraudet.

The House of Cards actress secretly wed the Saint Laurent executive in France back in August 2018.

But according to documents obtained by TMZ over the weekend, Robin submitted papers to a court last Thursday.

The separation date was listed as 31 July, with "irreconcilable differences" given as the reason for the split.

Lawyers for Robin, 56, also indicated that the pair had a post-nuptial agreement in place.

"Pursuant to the parties' post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property," they wrote.

Robin has not yet publicly commented on the breakup.

Previously, the star was married to Dane Witherspoon between 1986 and 1988, and to Sean Penn from 1996 until their divorce was finalised in 2010.

Robin and Sean are parents to Dylan, 31, and Hopper, 29.