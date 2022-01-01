John Cena breaks Make-A-Wish Foundation record

John Cena has set a new record for his work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Last week, officials at Guinness World Records announced that the wrestler-turned-actor has now granted 650 wishes to children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

John completed his first wish for the nonprofit organisation in 2012 and the 1,000th wish for a fan in 2012.

According to Guinness World Records, the WWE star is the celebrity that children request to meet the most.

"Nobody else has ever granted more than 200 wishes in the 42-year existence of Make-A-Wish," they stated.

While John has not yet commented on his new record, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in January, he reflected on how much the work means to him.

"Make-A-Wish's list is enormous and they literally will do anything you want. 'I want to kick it with John Cena and see him wrestle.' That is the coolest thing I have ever heard in my life," the 45-year-old smiled.