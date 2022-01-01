Marlee Matlin pays tribute to late One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest actress Louise Fletcher

Marlee Matlin shared a tribute post for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest actress Louise Fletcher following her death on Friday.

The late star's agent told Associated Press that the actress had passed away surrounded by family in her Montdurausse, France home. She was 88.

After news of her death broke, deaf CODA star Marlee, one of Fletcher’s many former co-stars, took to Twitter to remember her.

“Sad to read of the passing of Louise Fletcher,” Matlin began. She went on to call Fletcher a “brilliant actress” and acknowledged her Academy Award win for her role as Nurse Ratched in the 1975 classic.

“I remember her as the daughter of Deaf parents (CODA) who was the FIRST to sign her acceptance speech at the Oscars. And she was so lovely as my mother on Picket Fences," she continued.

While accepting her Oscar for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Fletcher addressed her parents in sign language. She signed, “I want to thank you for teaching me to have a dream. You are seeing my dream come true.”

Fletcher appeared in two episodes of the '90s television series Picket Fences in the guest role Christine Bey, for which she was nominated for an Emmy Award. Matlin portrayed Christine’s daughter Laurie Bey in 14 episodes of the show from 1993-1996.