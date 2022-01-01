Alfred Enoch and Kaya Scodelario to lead This Christmas cast

Alfred Enoch and Kaya Scodelario are to lead the cast of the festive film 'This Christmas'.

The Christmas flick has just completed principal photography and will premiere on Sky Cinema and streaming service NOW in December.

The all-star cast will also feature Timothy Spall, Jack Donoghue, Jeremy Irvine, Alexandra Roach, Ben Miller, Joanna Scanlan, Sarah Niles, Nadia Parkes, Clinton Liberty and Robert Emms.

Set in London during the busy festive season, 'This Christmas' follows Adam (Enoch) and Emma (Scodelario) on their commute from the picture-perfect village of Langton to the city as they meet the same passengers every day.

One morning, Adam takes it upon himself to break the unspoken taboo of talking to strangers on a train and invites the whole carriage to hold their own Christmas party.

The movie is produced by Vertigo Films with Allan Niblo serving as a producer. Chris Foggin is directing the Christmas film that will be written by Alistair Galbraith.

Filming has taken place in London and Hertfordshire over the last few months. The movie will be available on Sky in the UK and Ireland and Epix in the US.

Kaya starred as Claire Redfield in 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' and revealed that she was petrified of the realistic zombies featured in the video game adaptation.

The 30-year-old actress said: "There was a day where we were shooting a stunt and one of them jumped on me. I thought it was just going to be the stunt guy before he had been through hair and makeup.

"He was actually already dressed up and I didn't know. So he jumped at me, and I absolutely s*** myself because it was so realistic."