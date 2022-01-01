Dustin Lance Black recovering from 'serious' head injury

Dustin Lance Black has revealed he is recovering from a "serious head injury".

The Oscar-winning screenwriter/producer took to Instagram on Monday to share a slideshow of images showing him and his husband Tom Daley relaxing while on vacation in Greece.

In the accompanying caption, Dustin explained that Tom had organised the trip to help him recover from the ordeal.

"I vanished for a while... A month ago, I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission," he began. "Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing. This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what's in his skull to work, care and love. And now I understand the road back will be long."

Dustin didn't share any further details about how he sustained the injury.

However, the Under the Banner of Heaven creator insisted that he was already starting to feel better.

"This week, my sweet, over-the-top husband took us to the Greek Islands to make me shut off. I can already feel this trip is a step in the right direction, and I finally feel safe sharing a bit again. Thank you for all of your love and patience. More to come. Promise," the 48-year-old added.

Dustin and British diver Tom wed in 2017 and are parents to a four-year-old son named Robert.