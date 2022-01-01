Michele Morrone sets record straight on Khloé Kardashian dating rumours

Michele Morrone isn't dating Khloé Kardashian.



Rumours about the pair began to swirl online after the 365 Days actor posted a photo of himself cosying up to the reality TV personality on his Instagram Stories following the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan, Italy on Friday night.



But despite fans campaigning for Michele and Khloé to get together, a spokesperson for the Italian star confirmed on Monday that they aren't an item.



"They were both at the Dolce & Gabbana show and the fashion brand asked them to take a photo together," the rep told Us Weekly. "He thought Khloé was very nice. That was the extent of their interaction."



Michele, 31, was married to Rouba Saadeh from 2014 until 2018, while Khloé is currently believed to be single.



The 38-year-old welcomed a son via surrogate with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson in July.