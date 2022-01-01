Kim Kardashian 'not ready' to start dating again

Kim Kardashian sees herself dating "absolutely no one".

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, the reality TV personality insisted that she is happily single and has no plans to get out in the dating scene.

"I'm not looking for anything," she stated. "I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school and (focus on) my kids."

Kim is now halfway through completing her law degree.

Earlier this month, the SKIMS founder joked that she was keen to date a doctor or lawyer as part of an interview for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

But while chatting to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest this week, Kim revealed that the comment backfired as "a bunch" of men had "reached out" to her, but she is "just not ready" for romance.

Meanwhile, Kelly advised Kim to date an industry "titan".

"It's a very small field but he's out there," the TV host asserted.

Kim split from boyfriend Pete Davidson in August. Previously, the star was married to Kanye West from 2014 until she kicked off divorce proceedings in early 2021. The former couple shares four children.