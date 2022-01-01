Scarlett Johansson's mother-in-law wasn't convinced by her baby name choice

Scarlett Johansson's mother-in-law had a "hard time" with her choice of baby name.

The Marriage Story actress and her husband Colin Jost welcomed a son named Cosmo in August 2021.

But during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, Scarlett recalled how Colin's mum Kerry didn't initially approve of the moniker.

"We just threw a bunch of letters together. No, but I just really thought it was so charming and our friends all liked it," the 37-year-old recounted of how she and Colin settled on the name Cosmo for their little boy. "Colin's mom had a little bit of a harder time with it. She kept suggesting other versions of it for a while and I was like, 'No he's already here, he's out, it's past that time.'"

Yet, Scarlett noted that her eight-year-old daughter Rose, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, was immediately onboard with the name.

"(Cosmos) is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow, that's why my daughter liked it too," she smiled.