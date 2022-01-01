Alec Baldwin's lawyer insists Santa Fe District Attorney hasn't decided charges over Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin's lawyer has responded to speculation that the actor is one of four people likely to be prosecuted over the Rust shooting tragedy.

Attorney Luke Nikas is representing Rust star and executive producer Baldwin during the case over the shooting and death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film, Deadline reports.

Hutchins was killed when Baldwin discharged a gun during the movie's production in October 2021.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office is conducting a probe into the incident.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies wrote to the New Mexico Board of Finance in a letter on 30 August requesting $635,000 (£589,000) to prosecute up to four possible individuals with criminal and homicide charges, according to The Santa Fe New Mexican.

In the letter, the DA said that "one of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin".

Carmack-Altwies ultimately received $317,750 (£295,000) to proceed in charging individuals over the shooting.

Baldwin's lawyer told Deadline in a statement on Monday that the letter has caused people to "draw false conclusions" and the District Attorney hasn't yet decided on whether to charge the actor.

"During my communications with the DA's office just a few weeks ago, after the August 30 funding request was submitted, I was told that it would be premature to discuss the case because they had not yet reviewed the file or deliberated about their charging decision," said Nikas. "The DA has made clear that she has not received the sheriff's report or made any decisions about who, if anyone, might be charged in this case.

"The DA's office must be given the space to review this matter without unfounded speculation and innuendo."