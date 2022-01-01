Mila Kunis had to 'power through' Ashton Kutcher's battle with vasculitis

Mila Kunis has opened up about how she and her family coped with Ashton Kutcher's battle with vasculitis.



On an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls in August, The Ranch actor revealed that he was very sick with a form of vasculitis, an inflammation of the blood vessels, back in 2020. The rare autoimmune condition affected his vision, hearing, and equilibrium and it took him a year to recover following his diagnosis.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mila recalled how their family coped with his health scare.



"So, this happened right before COVID, so this was three years ago," she said. "I don't think you have time to sit down and talk, you kinda just power through."



The actress continued, "You go and deal with whatever health issue comes your way, but you still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life. And I think that we are so fortunate to have one another, but as far as sitting there and incessantly talking about things, no. You gotta do."



Ashton, who shares two children with Mila, told adventurer Bear that he is "lucky to be alive" after undergoing treatment.



"Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," he shared. "It took me like a year to build it all back up."