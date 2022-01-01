Bruce Willis and Marilyn Monroe could star together thanks to AI trickery

Bruce Willis could feature alongside Marilyn Monroe in a Hollywood blockbuster with the magic of artificial intelligence.

The 'Die Hard' star, who stepped away from acting earlier this year after being diagnosed with aphasia – a condition that affects language and speech – has become the first Hollywood star to sell his rights to the tech firm Deepcake, allowing his moving and talking image to be used in films and TV.

Movie actors past and present are now able to star on screen together, as revealed in a new documentary 'Tech To The Future'.

The groundbreaking deal paves the way for dead performers to be brought back to life, with Bruce "starring" in a Russian phone advert with engineers attaching his digitally-created head to a human body double.

The documentary's director Sandro Monetti has argued that the development could change Hollywood forever as Deepcake aims to become the biggest global talent agency.

He said: "They are thinking bigger than just using this tech for cool Instagram reels.

"Deepcake wants a large slice of the Hollywood money pie – and if it can get the rights to stars living and dead, they might well get it.

"This development upends the film's industry – it's not a death knell for current stars but a new opportunity.

"Actors of today now have the chance to share the screen with classic idols like Cary Grant or Marilyn Monroe. If this tech had been available just a bit earlier, we could have seen Elvis in his own biopic."

Deepcake CEO Maria Chmir has confirmed that talks are being held with film studios and the estates of late stars.

She said: "We create digital twins of celebrities and the actual production process doesn't require the physical presence of a celebrity on stage. It means comics like Charlie Chaplin and Kevin Hart can interact in one frame now."