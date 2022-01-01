Amy Schumer jokes about 'kicking it' with Adam Levine amid his cheating scandal

Amy Schumer has poked fun at Adam Levine in the wake of his cheating scandal.

The comedian made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which was filmed in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, and during the interview, host Jimmy asked Amy for an update on her life.

"I've mostly been just kicking it with Adam Levine. That's me," she replied jokingly, to which Jimmy questioned, "Your husband, (Chris Fischer), I assume, is OK with that?"

"Oh, my God, he totally respects my choices. We have a good sex life," the Trainwreck star revealed.

Earlier this month, Sumner Stroh took to TikTok to allege that she had an affair with musician Adam at an undisclosed time when she was "young and naïve".

In response, the Maroon 5 frontman insisted he hadn't had a physical relationship with Sumner but did confess he had "crossed the line".

Later in the conversation, Amy also joked that she sometimes feels "weird" about married life.

"We have a good sex life... So, we have found that the best weekday to have sex is always tomorrow... We're like, 'We ate today, maybe we won't eat tomorrow. That'll be a big day for us.' But let's just be real," the 41-year-old continued. "It's weird to have sex with your spouse. Because, like, that's your family... Holidays together, you know. He's my emergency contact... It's disgusting."

Amy is currently promoting her stand-up tour, titled W**re Tour.